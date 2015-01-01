Go Orange 2015 – we’ve teamed up with the independent lifeboats at Sandown and Shanklin, Ryde and Freshwater to raise awareness of the work they do across the Island – relying solely on the money you donate.

The new Go Orange 2015 mascot came in with Mark Birch from Sandown and Shanklin IndependentLifeboat – what do you suggest the mascot should be called?

Here are a list of events happening on the Island on the 13th and 14th February.

Ryde Inshore Rescue.

Collection at hover travel in am/pm rush hour times.

Boat outside Co-Op in town with crew in drysuits collecting from 08.30 till 17.00.

Shops in Ryde that will have the Go Orange theme

King Lud 14th Feb. Live bands, staff dressing up & collecting.

Wightlink v Hovertravel football match 22nd Feb.

Orange cafe on 15th Feb at Ryde Inshore. Operational reasons allowing.

Sandown and Shanklin Independent Lifeboat

Will have the boat and crew all dressed up in orange in Shanklin Regent Street on 13th and 14th. With a special orange guest appearance…

They will also be at Morrison’s in Lake collecting with a very much Go Orange theme.

Jewson Moreys In Sandown are dressing up in orange and running a raffle for a tool box

Indys Wine Bar, Shanklin High Street are having a go orange party from 5pm with live entertainment later and all things Orange.

Shanklin shops will have the Go Orange theme

Holliers Hotel, Shanklin Old Village will be having a Go Orange Dance Yourself Dizzy on the 28th of February – call 862764.

Freshwater Independent Lifeboat

The station will be open with the orange theme.

Shops in Freshwater will also be dressing their windows for Go Orange.





