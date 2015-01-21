The owner of the Seaview Hotel and Newclose Cricket ground Brian Gardener has died.

He passed away on Monday (19th), and Seaview Hotel tweeted a picture of Brian from 1945, of him with his mother at Seaview, in front of the original suspension bridge.

A spokesperson from Seaview Hotel said Brian used to visit the Isle of Wight every summer as a child, and will be missed.

John Hilsum, chairman of the Ventnor Cricket Club was a good friend of Brian’s.

John said:

“Brian was a much loved man, he was a great friend of mine, and I shall miss him greatly, as will everybody at Ventnor and at Newclose.” “He was generous, he was kind, he had a vision which he set out to achieve, and indeed achieved it in building the county ground at Newclose, he was a very find friend to us all, and not only will we miss him personally, but the cricketing fraternity on the Isle of Wight will also miss him greatly.” “Brian’s contribution to Isle of Wight Cricket was immense, not only was he president at Ventnor Cricket Club and supported us through think and thin, he was the benefactor who built Newclose, with a view to making it a genuine community facility, and nothing pleased him more than to see young cricketers playing there.”

Comments

comments