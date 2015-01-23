Announcing the death of Diamond, the zoo tweeted:

“This is the announcement I’ve been dreading making. At 3.30pm today the world stopped spinning…we put our boy, our Diamond to sleep.

“Despite intensive care & intense love he was unable to fight his kidney disease to a point where his quality of life was diminishing.

“The loss is crippling, there are no combination of letters in the alphabet to explain it. Perhaps that’s all to say tonight.

“On his behalf, I’d like to thank all of you who let him into your hearts for adoring him. Now our priority is his doting sister Aysha.”