The local authority has secured just under £1 million of investment from the Department for Transport, with the projects getting underway from April this year and up to March 2016.

The projects will aim to provide a range of sustainable transport opportunities for residents and visitors,and will also support the local economy and reduce carbon emissions.

Full details of the projects will be announced soon, and the include initiatives based on electric vehicles, working with schools and supporting the ‘Bicycle Island’ brand.

They also include supporting local events, providing adult bicycle training and improving workplace bus links.

The council is working closely with Visit Isle of Wight and the Chamber of Commerce to deliver the projects, which will also involve Southern Vectis, the Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service and Community Action IW.

Councillor Luisa Hillard, Executive member with responsibility for sustainability, said:

“This is the second grant under the LSTF project that the council has successfully secured, having been awarded nearly £4 million in 2012.” “That funding has been used on a variety of green schemes such as improving shared use path facilities across the Island and installing bicycle-friendly storage on public buses.” “This new LSTF revenue funding will be used on an exciting range of projects, all of which will be aimed at getting people to leave their cars at home.” “We are working closely with our partners to deliver the schemes which will help to promote sustainable travel for residents and visitors alike.”

David Thornton of Visit Isle of Wight added: