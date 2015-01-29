Isle of Wight festival organisers have announced James Bay will be performing at this year’s event.

The BRITs Critics’ Choice winner has been selling out shows up and down the UK, and his debut album Chaos and the Calm is released in March.

Isle of Wight Festival promoter John Giddings said:

“We always strive to put on acts at all levels – from breaking acts to the headliners and we’re very excited to have James Bay part of the festival this year. He’s been topping so many ‘ones to watch lists’ for 2015 – and he’ll certainly be one to watch at The Isle of Wight Festival!”

Also confirmed to play this year’s Isle of Wight Festival are Fleetwood Mac, The Black Keys, The Prodigy, Pharrell Williams, Paolo Nutini, Billy Idol, You Me At Six, Jessie Ware, First Aid Kit, James and many more – for full line up details go to the festival website.

The

Comments

comments