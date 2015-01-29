Snow And Ice Warning For Isle Of Wight 29th January 2015 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow and ice for the Isle of Wight. It’s in place for a number of places across the South East, and is valid from 3pm today (Thursday) to 11am tomorrow (Friday). Snow on the Isle of Wight in 2010 Comments comments RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Car And Ambulance Collide In Newport WATCH: The Moment Isle Of Wight Zoo Lioness Discovers She Has A Tail Youngsters Recognised At Star Awards At Cowes Yacht Haven Must Read WATCH: The Moment Isle Of Wight Zoo Lioness Discovers She Has... 22nd December 2016 WATCH: Giant Panda Takes On A Snowman 21st December 2016 Mariah Carey And James Corden Christmas Carpool Karaoke 21st December 2016 Pagan priest wins battle to wear goat horns on driver’s licence 20th December 2016 Ed Miliband appears on US news as TV flu guy 19th December 2016 Load more