A burst water main is leading to the closure of a section of Newport High Street this afternoon (Wednesday).

Island Roads has said the section between Quay Street and Coppins Bridge on the lower part of the High Street is closing from 12pm.

A burst water main has been reported outside 16 High Street.

It is not known how long the closure will be in place and traffic delays are expected.

Earlier this year, the same section of road was closed due to a burst water main.

*UPDATED 2.10pm

*A spokesperson for Southern Water said:

“We first become aware of the burst at around 9.15am on Wednesday 21 December 2016. “Our specialist team launched an immediate investigation and located the source of the leak on a 4″ main. We will start the necessary repairs as soon as possible and are working hard to ensure we cause minimal impact to local businesses and residents while this emergency work is taking place. “At present we cannot confirm if there will be any temporary affect to the water supply in this area – however we will keep all customers informed as the situation progresses. “A road closure is currently in place for the safety of our teams and the public. This maybe up for two days, as we need to carry out the vital repair and then reinstate the road. “We do not yet know what caused the main to burst as our priority at the moment is to find and fix the leak as quickly and safely as possible. “We would like to thank our customers and road users for their patience and understanding while we carry out this emergency work.”

Meanwhile, an alternative route for drivers has also been set up.

An Isle of Wight Council spokesperson said:

“Due to the congestion in Newport town centre following a burst water main in the lower High Street, a new route has been opened up to help drivers exit the town centre towards Ryde. “Traffic is now able to drive along Newport Quay from Quay Street and reach Fairlee Road via Seaclose (past the Premier Inn and council planning offices) or via Hillside (the barrier has now been opened). “Please note, this route is for vehicles travelling OUT of Newport only.”

Comments

comments