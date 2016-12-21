The Island’s MP – Andrew Turner – has handed over a cheque to support the Isle of Wight Bus Shelter.

It follows a special visit to the Houses of Parliament.

Last month a number of Islanders had their names drawn in a ballot to take part in the third annual visit to the Houses of Parliament organised by the Island’s MP, Andrew Turner, and supported by Red Funnel Ferries and Southern Vectis.

Each person on the trip made a donation to be given to an Island charity.

Mr Turner visited homeless charity, the Bus Shelter IOW, at its Seaclose base to present the proceeds of the London trip, along with a donation of his own from his Good Causes Fund, to Kevin Newton, founder of the charity – a total of £750.

Mr Turner said:

“The trip to London was a great success again this year, with lots of feedback from people saying how much they enjoyed it. I would like to thank Southern Vectis and Red Funnel for making it possible. It seemed fitting, especially at this time of year, to pass the money raised by the trip to support people who don’t have a permanent home. “I was very impressed by Kevin, who gave me a tour of the ‘Bus’ and told me all about the work he and his team are doing to get homeless people off the streets. He has transformed an old double decker bus into comfortable accommodation for fourteen people and has already started to achieve his ultimate goal of getting people into permanent homes, with four people already housed in the four weeks he has been running the service. That is a great achievement, and Kevin explained that because he runs the charity himself, he is not hidebound by needless bureaucracy and officialdom that add to costs and can get in the way of actually achieving what he has set out to do.”

The Bus Shelter is still in need of additional volunteers to help and mentor the people currently being supported and give them ongoing advice and a helping hand once they have moved into a permanent home.

Mr Newton commented:

“The Bus Shelter IOW as a registered charity will end the need for anyone on the Island to sleep rough. We provide temporary accommodation, food and support for our guests for an indefinite period. We assist them in finding permanent accommodation and ultimately employment. All our guests are encouraged to do voluntary work when they are ready. The charity will offer support and guidance to our past and present guests for as long it is required.”

Mr Newton has been contacted by people from all over the country who would like to replicate what he has done. There are now seven similar buses helping the homeless across the country with more in the pipeline.

To find out more about the Bus Shelter IOW go to thebusshelteriow.co.uk and to find out about the opportunities for volunteering email: [email protected]

