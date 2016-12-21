A major accountancy firm will temporarily stop bidding for contracts to try to mend relations with the Government following a row over a Brexit memo, according to reports.

Deloitte said it had put forward a plan for working with Number 10 that was intended to put this matter behind us.

This includes a six-month moratorium on pitching for lucrative Government work, The Times reported.

The memo, prepared by the firm last month and seen by Sky News, warned Cabinet splits were delaying the Government’s ability to agree a negotiating strategy, which may not be ready for six months.

Prime Minister Theresa May’s deadline for triggering Article 50 – the formal process for leaving the European Union – is the end of March.

Deloitte identified well over 500 projects being undertaken by Whitehall departments to implement Brexit, creating the need for up to 30,000 extra civil servants.

The Government said at the time that the memo, which appeared to be an attempt by Deloitte to pitch for work, had no credence and added it did not recognise the claims made in it.

Deloitte said it regretted the publication of the document and apologised for the problems it had caused.

A spokesman said: Deloitte regrets the publication of the two-page note, and has apologised for the unintended disruption it caused Government.

The note was for internal audiences and was not a Deloitte point of view.

We have put forward a plan for working with central government to put this matter behind us.

Number 10 declined to comment.

It comes after Mrs May refused to guarantee MPs will get a vote on the final Brexit deal to be thrashed out with the 27 EU leaders.

Appearing before the Liaison Committee, the PM said she would make a speech early in the new year setting out further Brexit details.

