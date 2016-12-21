Alexander Blackman, the ex-Royal Marine serving a life sentence for murdering an injured Afghan fighter, has been refused bail ahead of an appeal.

The 42-year-old from Taunton, Somerset, shot the insurgent in Helmand province in 2011 while serving with Plymouth-based 42 Commando, and was convicted in 2013.

On Wednesday, he failed to convince two judges at the Court Martial Appeal Court in London that he should be bailed until a new appeal hearing next year.

Blackman was watching proceedings via videolink from jail and there were gasps in court from his wife and family when the decision was announced.

Speaking outside the court after the ruling, his wife Claire said: We are obviously disappointed by the judges’ decision not to grant bail this afternoon.

However, we must remember that earlier this month the Criminal Cases Review Commission decided to refer the case back to the Appeal Courts and this is the most important step towards getting Al’s conviction and sentence overturned.

The Criminal Cases Review Commission’s decision to refer Blackman’s conviction and sentence to the court for review was made after what it described as an 11-month in-depth investigation.

It added that there were a number of new issues, including fresh evidence relating to Blackman’s mental state which raised a real possibility that the Court Martial Appeal Court would now quash Mr Blackman’s murder conviction.

That appeal is likely to be heard in late January or early February.

The shooting was captured on a camera mounted on the helmet of another Royal Marine and Blackman was heard telling the insurgent, who had been injured in an Apache helicopter attack: Shuffle off this mortal coil, you c***.

It’s nothing you wouldn’t do to us.

Turning to his comrades, he then said: Obviously, this doesn’t go anywhere, fellas. I just broke the Geneva Convention.

He was convicted in November 2013 by a court martial in Bulford and was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 10 years.

This was later cut to eight years on appeal due to the combat stress he had been suffering at the time of the killing.

