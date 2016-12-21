Actress Lena Dunham has apologised after making a "distasteful" comment about wishing she had an abortion.

The American creator and star of the hit Sky Atlantic series Girls was heavily criticised after the release of her podcast, Women of the Hour.

In it she recounted an incident at a Planned Parenthood meeting in Texas when she was asked to share a story about her own abortion.

She told listeners that she had never gone through the procedure, before adding: But I wish I had.

She has been attacked for trivialising abortion, with one pro-life group saying she was treating it like getting your appendix removed.

Dunham responded on Instagram with a picture featuring the word choice.

She said she was proud of the women who took part in the podcast, which dealt with abortion.

I truly hope a distasteful joke on my part won’t diminish the amazing work of all the women who participated, she wrote.

I would never, ever intentionally trivialise the emotional and physical challenges of terminating a pregnancy. My only goal is to increase awareness and decrease stigma.

I know plenty of people will never like a thing that leaves my lips, mea culpas or no, but this apology is for the women who have placed their trust in me.

You mean everything to me.

Dunham described herself as an abortion rights activist during the podcast, and said her quick correction of the woman who assumed she had an abortion showed her she had her own stigma about it.

So many people I love – my mother, my best friends – have had to have abortions for all kinds of reasons, she said..

I feel so proud of them for their bravery, for their self-knowledge, and it was a really important moment for me then that I had internalised some of what society was throwing at us and I had to put it in the garbage.

Dunham won two Golden Globes in 2013 for Girls.

(c) Sky News 2016: Lena Dunham apologises for abortion remark

