A multi-millionaire property developer who brutally strangled his escort girlfriend after learning she had plans to blackmail him has been jailed for life.

Peter Morgan, 54, will spend at least 25 years in prison for murdering Georgina Symonds, 25, at her home in Llanmartin, Newport.

The father-of-two paid the former burlesque dancer up to £10,000 a month and allowed her to live rent-free at his £300,000 bungalow.

But when he discovered she was planning to show his estranged wife and daughters intimate pictures, he strangled her with a homemade ligature.

Newport Crown Court heard an increasingly paranoid Morgan had installed a listening device, disguised as a plug adapter, in the property in November 2015.

On the evening of 10 January he overheard Miss Symonds talking to a lover about blackmailing him, moving to London and returning to escort work.

Afterwards, Morgan made a list on his iPhone of the items he needed to murder her.

He strangled Miss Symonds two days later, packaging her body and hiding it in an outbuilding near the farmhouse where his estranged wife and two daughters lived.

Morgan, who has since been diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome, helped with the search but later confessed to police and directed them to the body.

Morgan, of Llanellen, Abergavenny, had admitted killing Miss Symonds but denied murder on the grounds of diminished responsibility and loss of control.

However, a jury rejected his claims and convicted him unanimously of murder.

Jailing him for life, Mr Justice Garnham said: That murder, of a woman you said you loved, was carefully planned and calmly executed.

It ended the life of a young woman who, whatever her faults, was very greatly loved by her family and friends.

You killed her out of cold anger at what you discovered she had done, and out of fear at what she might do in the future.

