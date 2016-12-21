Police And Crime Commissioner To Visit The Isle of Wight

The Police and Crime Commissioner for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight will be visiting the Island next year.

Michael Lane will hold a talk at the Riverside Centre as part of his Rural Communities Matter Conference tour.

The aim is to give those who live and work in rural communities the opportunity to give their views on rural crime and to help set future rural priorities that will eventually form part of a new rural crime strategy for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

Mr Lane will be at the Newport venue on Wednesday, 15 February.

