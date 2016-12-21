Police have issued CCTV images after a report of a sex offence on the Isle of Wight.

Police are investigating a report of an incident which happened on a Southern Vectis bus travelling between Newport and Yarmouth on October 13th at around 5.30pm.

A 16 year old girl was involved.

The man was described as:

White

Late 40s

Receding hairline

Distinctive eyebrows

Police say although the alleged incident happened two months ago, they are issuing the CCTV as it is particularly clear and hope that somebody will recognise the man.

Hampshire Constabulary are asking anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 44160387458, alternatively call the anonymous Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

