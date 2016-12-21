Pop star Richard Marx helped an air crew restrain a man after he "attacked passengers and crew" on a Korean Air flight.

The Right Here Waiting singer stepped in when the man started pushing flight attendants and grabbing them by the hair.

At one point, the 1980s and 1990s songwriter and performer used a rope to tie the man to his seat.

He posted a series of pictures on his Twitter feed and Facebook pages showing the struggle with the passenger.

He tweeted: You will be hearing about our flight#480 on @KoreanAir_KE . Passenger next to us attacked passengers and crew.

He said the entire chaotic and dangerous event lasted four hours.

He added on Facebook: My wife and I are safe but one crew member and two passengers were injured.

The all female crew was clueless and not trained as to how to restrain this psycho and he was only initially subdued when I and a couple other male passengers intervened.

He then later easily broke his restraints and attacked more crew and another passenger. When we landed in Seoul police boarded the plane.

Heading home to Los Angeles soon but Korean Air should be sanctioned for not knowing how to handle a situation like this without passenger interference.

Referring to his former MTV VJ wife Daisy Fuentes he later added: Daisy and I are home safe and sound. No big hero move at all. Just did what I would hope anyone would do in same situation. Tnx 4 concern

The couple were travelling from Hanoi in Vietnam to Seoul, South Korea on Korean flight 480 at the time when the unruly passenger allegedly began attacking others on board.

Fuentes later wrote on her Facebook page: On our flight from Hanoi to Seoul a guy sitting in the next row from us got crazy & started attacking the flight attendants & passengers.

When he started pushing the female staff and pulling them by the hair Richard was the first to help subdue him.

This went on for FOUR hrs. I feel horrible for the abuse the staff had to endure but no one was prepared for this.

They never fully got control of him. They didn’t know how to use the taser & they didn’t know how to secure the rope around him (he got loose from their rope restraints 3 times).

One of the pictures on her Facebook page shows an air stewardess pointing a Taser while another shows a man with ropes wrapped around his arms and shoulders, apparently strapped to his chair.

Korean Air told Business Insider in a statement: According to the response protocol, Korean Air’s flight attendants have subdued the unruly passenger and tied him up with ropes.

The airline added that the passenger had been turned over to the police at Seoul’s Incheon Airport.

