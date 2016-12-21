The Isle of Wight Zoo is hoping for a visit from a very special visitor this weekend – ‘Santa Claws’!

They’ve launched a campaign to treat their animals to some special gifts.

The animals – large and small have drawn up their own Christmas lists – with help from the staff.

They range from broom heads (perfect back scratchers) to a pool for Simi the tiger.

Charlotte Corney is the from the Isle of Wight Zoo:

“We really hope that our appeal is successful and that it brings our animals the presents they want and deserve for Christmas. From stocking fillers to luxury gifts there is something on their lists for everyone to choose from”

One of the most unusual items is a heated rock for the zoo’s oldest tigers – Zia and Zena. They lost their favourite resting rock in the winter of 2014. The cost of a re-build with an integrated heating system is £2000.

Simi the tiger made national news in 2015, after her plight was mentioned during PM’s Question Time in the House of Commons. Simi suffers from some mobility problems, possibly the result of her treatment at the circus. She would benefit from a small pool to relax in and soothe her muscles. Simi says she might even be willing to share it with her new friend and next door neighbour Lola.

Of course, not everyone animal will get a gift on Christmas Day – but they’re prepared to wait – as Charlotte explains:

“Our animals have learnt to be patient over the years – if it laps over into the New Year and 2017, then thy’re still going to eb very happy if they get something on their wish list!”

You can see the full wish list and how to get involved by visiting the Isle of Wight Zoo website – just click here.

