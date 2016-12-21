The Isle of Wight Council has been given leave to appeal to the Supreme Court – looking for clarification on the law as it refers to school absence.

It follows a High Court decision against the council, allowing Isle of Wight man Jon Platt to win his fight to take his daughter out of school during term time – and not pay a fine.

The Department for Education requested that Isle of Wight Council ask for the leave to appeal.

The Supreme Court has provisionally indicated that the matter may be heard on 31 January 2017.

