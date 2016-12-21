The Isle of Wight NHS is reminding Islanders about the health services available over the festive period.
Scroll down for pharmacy opening times
From Pharmacies open over Christmas to NHS 111, which is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, there are services available which can be accessed quickly, in confidence and without a wait to be seen.
You can ask to speak to a pharmacist without an appointment and most have private consultation areas. Your pharmacist can offer advice and information on many minor illnesses and ailments and recommend appropriate treatments to help get bet better and stay well.
NHS 111 is only a phone call away if you need to speak to someone urgently. Call 111 if you need medical advice, you’re unsure where to go, your GP Practice is not open or you simply need reassurance on what to do next. 111 will carry out an assessment over the telephone and direct you to the best place to get treatment. The 111 service can arrange for a GP to call you back and they will advise you on the waiting time for this.
The Beacon Health Centre has changed. St Mary’s Hospital no longer offers a walk in service. The Beacon is now the Urgent Care Service (UCS) which treats urgent care needs. Anyone who thinks they need to be seen urgently should call NHS 111 first, unless they have been advised to attend by a health professional such as a doctor, dentist, optician, pharmacist, nurse or paramedic.
More people get ill or injured during winter and emergency services are always busy. Before calling 999 or attending the emergency department at St. Mary’s Hospital, ask yourself ‘is it a real emergency?’ Serious, life-threatening injuries and illnesses include loss of consciousness, heavy bleeding, severe chest pain or breathing difficulty, serious burns, strokes and persistent fits. Misuse of ambulance services can cost lives – think before you dial 999.
Shaun Stacey, IoW NHS Trust Chief Operating Officer, said:
“It is a busy time as we all get ready for Christmas. However, it’s really important to take a few minutes to think about our health and what we may need in order to stay well over the festive period.
“As Christmas falls on a weekend, GP practices will be closed from Friday 23 December until the following Wednesday. If you take prescription medication, it is important to check and make sure you have enough to see you through.
“It is also a good idea to make sure you have a supply of over-the-counter medicines to help you effectively deal with a range of ailments which are common at this time of year. There are pharmacies open every day over the holidays however it’s best to be prepared and think ahead about what you and your family may need.
“If you do become ill over the holidays please choose which NHS service you use wisely. If you’re not sure, call NHS 111 – they’ll direct you to the best place to get treatment. On the days when your GP practice is open, you should contact them as normal.
“Thank you in advance for your support. By being prepared and acting responsibly, you are helping to keep emergency services free for those who really need them.”
A guide to health services over Christmas including pharmacy opening times is available online at www.iow.nhs.uk
Christmas Eve
Tesco Pharmacy, Ryde 01633 591005 8am-7pm
Seaview Pharmacy, Seaview 01983 613116 9am- 12.45pm
Lloyds Pharmacy, Ryde 01983 563333 9am-12pm
Boots, Sandown 01983 403238 9am-5.30pm
Day Lewis, Wootton Bridge 01983 882473 9am-1pm
Boots, Newport 01983 522595 8am-6pm
Gibbs and Gurnell, Ryde 01983 562570 9am-5pm
Boots, Bembridge 01983 872328 9am-5pm
Regent Pharmacy, East Cowes 01983 717002 9am-1pm & 2pm-5.30pm
Boots, Ventnor 01983 852147 9am-5.30pm
Regent Pharmacy, Shanklin 01983 863677 9am-5.30pm
Boots, Ryde 01983 562280 9am-5.30pm
Lloyds Pharmacy, East Cowes 01983 293133 9am-5pm
Sainsbury’s, Newport 01983 539985 7am-10pm
Boots, Lake 01983 403897 9am-5.30pm
Boots, Freshwater 01983 752724 9am-1pm
Lloyds Pharmacy, Sandown 01983 405436 9am-1pm
Lloyds Pharmacy, Carisbrooke 01983 526868 9am-5pm
Lloyds Pharmacy, Newport 01983 522638 8.45am-5.30pm
Lloyds Pharmacy, Ventnor 01983 852135 9am-1pm
Day Lewis, Shanklin 01983 862562 9am-1pm
Yarmouth Pharmacy, Yarmouth 01983 760260 8.30am-6pm
Kemkay chemist, Freshwater 01983 752908 9am-3pm
Day Lewis, Cowes 01983 293011 9am-5.30pm
Boots, Shanklin 01983 862058 9am-5.30pm
Day Lewis, Newport 01983 522346 9am-5pm
Niton Pharmacy, Niton 01983 730240 9am-12pm
Christmas Day
Boots, Sandown 01983 403238 3pm-5pm
Yarmouth Pharmacy, Yarmouth 01983 760260 10.30-12.30pm
Boxing Day
Boots, Newport 01983 522595 9am-4pm
Boots, Ryde 01983 562156 10am-4pm
Boots, Ventnor 01983 852147 10am-4pm
Boots, Shanklin 01983 862058 10am-4pm
Boots, Sandown 01983 403238 10am-4pm
27 December
Tesco Pharmacy, Ryde 01633 591005 9am-6pm
Boots, Sandown 01983 403238 10am-4pm
Boots, Newport 01983 522595 10am-4pm
Boots, Bembridge 01983 872328 10am-4pm
Boots, Ryde 01983 562156 10am-4pm
Boots, Ventnor 01983 852147 10am-4pm
Boots, Lake 01983 403897 10am-4pm
Boots, Freshwater 01983 752724 10am-4pm
Boots, Cowes 01983 294467 10am-4pm
Boots, Shanklin 01983 862058 10am-4pm
New Year’s Eve
Tesco Pharmacy, Ryde 01633 591005 8am-7pm
Seaview Pharmacy, Seaview 01983 613116 9am-12.45pm
Lloyds Pharmacy, Ryde 01983 563333 9am-12pm
Boots, Sandown 01983 403238 9am-5.30pm
Day Lewis, Wootton Bridge 01983 882473 9am-1pm
Boots, Newport 01983 522595 8am-6pm
Gibbs and Gurnell, Ryde 01983 562570 9am-5.30pm
Boots, Bembridge 01983 872328 9am-5pm
Regent Pharmacy, East Cowes 01983 717002 9am-1pm and 2pm-5.30pm
Boots, Ventnor 01983 852147 9am-5.30pm
Regent Pharmacy, Shanklin 01983 863677 9am-5.30pm
Boots, Ryde 01983 562280 9am-5.30pm
Lloyds Pharmacy, East Cowes 01983 293133 9am-5pm
Sainsbury’s, Newport 01983 539985 7am-10pm
Boots, Lake 01983 403897 9am-5.30pm
Boots, Freshwater 01983 752724 9am-1pm
Lloyds Pharmacy, Sandown 01983 405436 9am-1pm
Lloyds Pharmacy, Carisbrooke 01983 526868 9am-5pm
Lloyds Pharmacy, Newport 01983 522638 8.45am-5.30pm
Lloyds Pharmacy, Ventnor 01983 852135 9am-1pm
Day Lewis, Shanklin 01983 862562 9am-1pm
Yarmouth Pharmacy, Yarmouth 01983 760260 8.30am-6pm
Kemkay chemist, Freshwater 01983 752908 9am-3pm
Day Lewis, Cowes 01983 293011 9am-5.30pm
Boots, Shanklin 01983 862058 9am-5.30pm
Day Lewis, Newport 01983 522346 9am-5.30pm
Niton Pharmacy, Niton 01983 730240 9am-12pm
New Year’s Day
Boots, Newport 01983 522595 10am-4pm
Sainsbury’s, Newport 01983 539985 10am-4pm
Boots, Ventnor 01983 852147 10am-4pm
Yarmouth Pharmacy, Yarmouth 01983 760260 10am-4pm
2 January
Tesco Pharmacy, Ryde 01633 591005 9am-6pm
Boots, Sandown 01983 403238 10am-4pm
Boots, Newport 01983 522595 10am-4pm
Boots, Bembridge 01983 872328 10-4pm
Boots, Ryde 01983 562156 10am-4pm
Boots, Ventnor 01983 852147 10am-4pm
Boots, Ryde 01983 562280 10am-4pm
Boots, Lake 01983 403897 10am-4pm
Boots, Freshwater 01983 752724 10am-4pm
Boots, Cowes 01983 294467 10am-4pm
Boots, Shanklin 01983 862058 10am-4pm