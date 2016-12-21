The Isle of Wight NHS is reminding Islanders about the health services available over the festive period.

From Pharmacies open over Christmas to NHS 111, which is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, there are services available which can be accessed quickly, in confidence and without a wait to be seen.

You can ask to speak to a pharmacist without an appointment and most have private consultation areas. Your pharmacist can offer advice and information on many minor illnesses and ailments and recommend appropriate treatments to help get bet better and stay well.

NHS 111 is only a phone call away if you need to speak to someone urgently. Call 111 if you need medical advice, you’re unsure where to go, your GP Practice is not open or you simply need reassurance on what to do next. 111 will carry out an assessment over the telephone and direct you to the best place to get treatment. The 111 service can arrange for a GP to call you back and they will advise you on the waiting time for this.

The Beacon Health Centre has changed. St Mary’s Hospital no longer offers a walk in service. The Beacon is now the Urgent Care Service (UCS) which treats urgent care needs. Anyone who thinks they need to be seen urgently should call NHS 111 first, unless they have been advised to attend by a health professional such as a doctor, dentist, optician, pharmacist, nurse or paramedic.

More people get ill or injured during winter and emergency services are always busy. Before calling 999 or attending the emergency department at St. Mary’s Hospital, ask yourself ‘is it a real emergency?’ Serious, life-threatening injuries and illnesses include loss of consciousness, heavy bleeding, severe chest pain or breathing difficulty, serious burns, strokes and persistent fits. Misuse of ambulance services can cost lives – think before you dial 999.

Shaun Stacey, IoW NHS Trust Chief Operating Officer, said:

“It is a busy time as we all get ready for Christmas. However, it’s really important to take a few minutes to think about our health and what we may need in order to stay well over the festive period. “As Christmas falls on a weekend, GP practices will be closed from Friday 23 December until the following Wednesday. If you take prescription medication, it is important to check and make sure you have enough to see you through. “It is also a good idea to make sure you have a supply of over-the-counter medicines to help you effectively deal with a range of ailments which are common at this time of year. There are pharmacies open every day over the holidays however it’s best to be prepared and think ahead about what you and your family may need. “If you do become ill over the holidays please choose which NHS service you use wisely. If you’re not sure, call NHS 111 – they’ll direct you to the best place to get treatment. On the days when your GP practice is open, you should contact them as normal. “Thank you in advance for your support. By being prepared and acting responsibly, you are helping to keep emergency services free for those who really need them.”

A guide to health services over Christmas including pharmacy opening times is available online at www.iow.nhs.uk

Christmas Eve

Tesco Pharmacy, Ryde 01633 591005 8am-7pm

Seaview Pharmacy, Seaview 01983 613116 9am- 12.45pm

Lloyds Pharmacy, Ryde 01983 563333 9am-12pm

Boots, Sandown 01983 403238 9am-5.30pm

Day Lewis, Wootton Bridge 01983 882473 9am-1pm

Boots, Newport 01983 522595 8am-6pm

Gibbs and Gurnell, Ryde 01983 562570 9am-5pm

Boots, Bembridge 01983 872328 9am-5pm

Regent Pharmacy, East Cowes 01983 717002 9am-1pm & 2pm-5.30pm

Boots, Ventnor 01983 852147 9am-5.30pm

Regent Pharmacy, Shanklin 01983 863677 9am-5.30pm

Boots, Ryde 01983 562280 9am-5.30pm

Lloyds Pharmacy, East Cowes 01983 293133 9am-5pm

Sainsbury’s, Newport 01983 539985 7am-10pm

Boots, Lake 01983 403897 9am-5.30pm

Boots, Freshwater 01983 752724 9am-1pm

Lloyds Pharmacy, Sandown 01983 405436 9am-1pm

Lloyds Pharmacy, Carisbrooke 01983 526868 9am-5pm

Lloyds Pharmacy, Newport 01983 522638 8.45am-5.30pm

Lloyds Pharmacy, Ventnor 01983 852135 9am-1pm

Day Lewis, Shanklin 01983 862562 9am-1pm

Yarmouth Pharmacy, Yarmouth 01983 760260 8.30am-6pm

Kemkay chemist, Freshwater 01983 752908 9am-3pm

Day Lewis, Cowes 01983 293011 9am-5.30pm

Boots, Shanklin 01983 862058 9am-5.30pm

Day Lewis, Newport 01983 522346 9am-5pm

Niton Pharmacy, Niton 01983 730240 9am-12pm

Christmas Day

Boots, Sandown 01983 403238 3pm-5pm

Yarmouth Pharmacy, Yarmouth 01983 760260 10.30-12.30pm

Boxing Day

Boots, Newport 01983 522595 9am-4pm

Boots, Ryde 01983 562156 10am-4pm

Boots, Ventnor 01983 852147 10am-4pm

Boots, Shanklin 01983 862058 10am-4pm

Boots, Sandown 01983 403238 10am-4pm

27 December

Tesco Pharmacy, Ryde 01633 591005 9am-6pm

Boots, Sandown 01983 403238 10am-4pm

Boots, Newport 01983 522595 10am-4pm

Boots, Bembridge 01983 872328 10am-4pm

Boots, Ryde 01983 562156 10am-4pm

Boots, Ventnor 01983 852147 10am-4pm

Boots, Lake 01983 403897 10am-4pm

Boots, Freshwater 01983 752724 10am-4pm

Boots, Cowes 01983 294467 10am-4pm

Boots, Shanklin 01983 862058 10am-4pm

New Year’s Eve

Tesco Pharmacy, Ryde 01633 591005 8am-7pm

Seaview Pharmacy, Seaview 01983 613116 9am-12.45pm

Lloyds Pharmacy, Ryde 01983 563333 9am-12pm

Boots, Sandown 01983 403238 9am-5.30pm

Day Lewis, Wootton Bridge 01983 882473 9am-1pm

Boots, Newport 01983 522595 8am-6pm

Gibbs and Gurnell, Ryde 01983 562570 9am-5.30pm

Boots, Bembridge 01983 872328 9am-5pm

Regent Pharmacy, East Cowes 01983 717002 9am-1pm and 2pm-5.30pm

Boots, Ventnor 01983 852147 9am-5.30pm

Regent Pharmacy, Shanklin 01983 863677 9am-5.30pm

Boots, Ryde 01983 562280 9am-5.30pm

Lloyds Pharmacy, East Cowes 01983 293133 9am-5pm

Sainsbury’s, Newport 01983 539985 7am-10pm

Boots, Lake 01983 403897 9am-5.30pm

Boots, Freshwater 01983 752724 9am-1pm

Lloyds Pharmacy, Sandown 01983 405436 9am-1pm

Lloyds Pharmacy, Carisbrooke 01983 526868 9am-5pm

Lloyds Pharmacy, Newport 01983 522638 8.45am-5.30pm

Lloyds Pharmacy, Ventnor 01983 852135 9am-1pm

Day Lewis, Shanklin 01983 862562 9am-1pm

Yarmouth Pharmacy, Yarmouth 01983 760260 8.30am-6pm

Kemkay chemist, Freshwater 01983 752908 9am-3pm

Day Lewis, Cowes 01983 293011 9am-5.30pm

Boots, Shanklin 01983 862058 9am-5.30pm

Day Lewis, Newport 01983 522346 9am-5.30pm

Niton Pharmacy, Niton 01983 730240 9am-12pm

New Year’s Day

Boots, Newport 01983 522595 10am-4pm

Sainsbury’s, Newport 01983 539985 10am-4pm

Boots, Ventnor 01983 852147 10am-4pm

Yarmouth Pharmacy, Yarmouth 01983 760260 10am-4pm

2 January

Tesco Pharmacy, Ryde 01633 591005 9am-6pm

Boots, Sandown 01983 403238 10am-4pm

Boots, Newport 01983 522595 10am-4pm

Boots, Bembridge 01983 872328 10-4pm

Boots, Ryde 01983 562156 10am-4pm

Boots, Ventnor 01983 852147 10am-4pm

Boots, Ryde 01983 562280 10am-4pm

Boots, Lake 01983 403897 10am-4pm

Boots, Freshwater 01983 752724 10am-4pm

Boots, Cowes 01983 294467 10am-4pm

Boots, Shanklin 01983 862058 10am-4pm

