Two-time Wimbledon tennis champion Petra Kvitova is not expected to play for at least six months after her hand was wounded in a knife attack.

The 26-year-old Czech suffered injuries to all her fingers on her playing hand when she fought off an intruder at her flat in the city of Prostejov, southeast of Prague, on Tuesday.

Following a successful operation, the world number 11 will begin her rehabilitation in six to eight weeks.

But she will not be returning to competitive action for some time, her publicist Kate Spellman has said.

The best-case scenario is that Petra will be able to return to the tennis court after six months, Ms Spellman said in an email.

She said Kvitova was ready to do everything she can to get back competing at the highest level.

Radek Kebrle, the doctor who operated on the tennis star, said she would not be ready to take part in tournaments until mid-2017.

She is a young athlete, healthy… but it still is a relatively massive injury, he told a news conference.

Before undergoing surgery Kvitiova said the incident had left her shaken, but fortunate to be alive.

The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), the organising body for the women’s professional game, said the game would not be the same without her unique power and competitive spirit.

Left-handed Kvitova rose to world number two in 2011 when she won the first of her two Wimbledon singles titles, and has been a mainstay of women’s tennis ever since.

Police are still searching for her attacker, who reportedly took around £155.

