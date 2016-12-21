THE PAPERS’ TOP STORIES

:: Metro, the i, The Daily Telegraph, The Times, Daily Star, The Guardian

There is a massive manhunt for Tunisian asylum seeker Anis Amri who is suspected of driving the truck that smashed into a Christmas market in Berlin.

:: Financial Times

The Italian government’s rescue of the world’s oldest bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena is designed to draw a line under the slow-burn crisis in Italy’s banking sector.

:: Daily Mirror

Michael Barrymore is seeking £2.5m compensation from police after he was arrested over the death of a man at his home.

:: Daily Express, The Sun

The Queen and Prince Philip have fallen ill, forcing them to put on hold their plans to travel from London to Sandringham for Christmas.

:: Daily Mail

British aid handed to the world’s most corrupt regimes increased by almost 30% last year, despite warnings it could be stolen by terrorists.

