Planned strikes by British Airways cabin crew on Christmas Day and Boxing Day have been cancelled.

Unite members were due to walk out in a dispute over pay, as the union said 2,500 workers employed in the so-called mixed fleet were on lower pay than other staff.

But talks at conciliation service ACAS have led to a revised offer which will be put to a ballot of union members.

Unite general secretary Len McCluskey said the proposed deal was a resolution to the issues causing our members concern.

He said: It will be for our members now to decide if BA has done enough to meet their concerns.

I want to pay tribute to our cabin crew members who have been determined to achieve a negotiated settlement.

Their commitment to secure a better deal for all their colleagues is something we should all admire.

BA said it welcomed the move.

Unite claimed mixed fleet jobs were advertised at salaries between £21,000 and £25,000 but in reality they started at just over £12,000 plus £3 an hour flying pay.

The union’s regional officer Matt Smith called BA’s pay rates indefensible.

The cancellation comes two days after a planned 48-hour strike by baggage handlers and check-in staff at 18 airports was suspended.

Union members employed by Swissport had been due to walk out on Friday for the two days before Christmas, one of the busiest times of the year for travellers.

(c) Sky News 2016: BA cabin crew cancel planned Christmas strikes

Comments

comments