A car and an ambulance have collided on Fairlee Road on the outskirts of Newport this afternoon (Thursday).

Police said they were called to the incident at 1.42pm.

No injuries have been reported at this stage.

However, Isle of Wight Radio listener, Terry, says traffic is heavy in the area:

“The road is currently blocked coming into Newport from the Racecourse Roundabout. It’s very busy in the area. I would advise people to find an alternative route.”

