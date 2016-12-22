The Isle of Wight Festival has extended the chance to buy early bird tickets for next year’s event.

The offer, which had been due to finish tomorrow (23), has been extended through to midnight on 31 December, giving people the chance to get into the festival spirit early.

As well as festival tickets, the ferry companies are continuing their discounted travel rates making this the cheapest ticket and travel package available anywhere. Festival goers must book their tickets for the Isle of Wight Festival and cross Solent travel via Wightlink and Red Funnel to take advantage of the offer.

To access all ferry and festival ticket offers go to www.visitisleofwight.co.uk and click on the Isle of Wight festival image on the home page.

John Giddings, Isle of Wight Festival Organiser, said:

“We want to show our continuing support for the Isle of Wight and all that it does for us – Merry Christmas!”

David Thornton, CEO Visit Isle of Wight, said:

“This extension of the ‘Early Bird’ offer from the Isle of Wight Festival, Wightlink and Red Funnel is terrific news for festival lovers everywhere. “Many people will have been disappointed by the recent changes to the festival landscape on the Island. This extended offer gives everyone an even greater opportunity to make the Isle of Wight Festival their festival of choice in 2017.”

Comments

comments