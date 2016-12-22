Former footballer Andy Woodward has revealed he is still waiting to provide police with information about the alleged sexual abuse he suffered as a young player.

The former Bury, Crewe Alexandra and Sheffield United player went public last month with claims he was sexually abused as a boy in the 1980s.

His decision to waive his right to anonymity as an alleged victim of sexual offences has prompted hundreds of other complaints to police.

In a series of posts on social media, Mr Woodward said he had been left hurt that police had not made contact with him and said he had been abused by more than one person.

The 43-year-old wrote on Twitter: I’ve now been waiting five weeks to provide my statement with the police for further abuse on me. I’ve not mentioned it before now but it hurts.

I’ve kept quiet about it but now people should know I suffered more than one abuser. I need to let go of that pain yet still waiting.

Figures from Operation Hydrant – the UK-wide police investigation into historical child sex abuse – show that some 429 victims aged between four and 20 have been identified by police along with 155 potential suspects, the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) said on Wednesday.

The operation has received 819 referrals from police forces and the NPCC and a total of 148 football clubs across all tiers of the game have been impacted.

The latest figures are a significant rise from the last update on 9 December, when there were 98 clubs referred to and 83 potential suspects.

Chief Constable Simon Bailey said in a statement: Allegations received by police forces across the country are being swiftly acted upon.

We will listen and treat all reports sensitively and seriously. Anyone with any information regarding child sexual abuse is also urged to come forward.

Mr Bailey said that a higher than usual number of calls was causing delays.

(c) Sky News 2016: Footballer Andy Woodward still waiting for police over abuse claims

Comments

comments