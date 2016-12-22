THE PAPERS’ TOP STORIES
:: The Times
The Times reports that the Queen was disappointed that Theresa May did not share Brexit plans with her.
:: Daily Express
Britain faces violent Christmas storms with 90mph gales and torrential rain which could cause problems for those travelling over the festive season.
:: Financial Times
China is unhappy with US President-elect Donald Trump’s choice for the top job at the new White House trade policy office.
:: Metro
Britons have helped raise more than £75,000 for the family of Lucasz Urban, the Polish lorry driver murdered in the Berlin Christmas market attack.
:: The Daily Telegraph
Baroness Deech, a cross-bench peer and higher education adjudicator, says universities may be failing to combat anti-Semitism because they are afraid of offending potential benefactors from Gulf states.
:: Daily Star
Millions of Britons are starting and ending their Christmas holidays the same way – with a drinking binge.
:: Daily Mail
Britain’s foreign aid department pays the highest salaries in Whitehall, with an average of more than £53,000 a year.
:: Daily Mirror
There are warnings about keeping batteries loose in pockets after e-cigarette batteries exploded in a shopper’s pocket in Leeds.
:: The Guardian
Abusive men are being allowed to confront ex-partners in secretive court hearings that fail to protect victims.
:: The Sun
A 67-year-old ex-paratrooper being investigated over the death of an IRA gunman 44 years ago says he was just doing my job.
