A statement said:

“Due to a technical reason we will be operating a one craft service this morning (22/12/2016) arrivals and departures occurring as frequently as possible.

“07.30, 08.00, 08.30 EX Ryde and 07.45, 08.15, 08.45 EX Southsea will not be operating.

“Please allow additional time to your journey and Hovertravel apologises for any inconvenience caused.”