Ponies To Play Starring Role In Cinderella Panto

The Christmas pantomime – Cinderella – starts at Shanklin Theatre today.

Playing a cameo role will be Shetland Ponies from the Donkey Sanctuary.

Jayne Derbyshire from Spotlight IOW said:

“They literally leave their paddock, come up to the theatre in their horsebox, have a walk on stage and then go back to their field.

“They get well looked after. I think for Christmas it is just magical to have them.

“The reaction of the younger members of the cast when they saw them for the first time was amazing. They kept asking, ‘are they real?'”