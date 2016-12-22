The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh have left for their Christmas holiday after being forced to delay their departure because of "heavy colds".

The royal couple cancelled plans to travel to their private Sandringham estate in Norfolk on Wednesday, but Buckingham Palace said they left on Thursday lunchtime instead.

The Queen and Prince Philip were due to travel by train, but Sky’s Royal Correspondent Rhiannon Mills said they eventually left in a helicopter.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment further when asked about the health of the Queen and the Duke.

On Tuesday it was announced the Queen would be stepping down as patron of 25 national organisations at the end of her 90th birthday year, with the patronages being assumed by other members of the Royal Family.

The Queen and the Duke hosted their annual Christmas lunch for dozens of relatives at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

The couple appear to remain in good health despite their advancing years, and they have missed few official engagements in recent years due to illness.

