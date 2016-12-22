Sam Allardyce is being lined up as Crystal Palace’s new manager following the dismissal of Alan Pardew, Sky Sports News HQ understands.

The former West Ham and England boss’ representatives will meet for talks with Palace chairman Steve Parish in the next 24 hours.

We understand there is no agreement in place yet between Parish and Allardyce and while ‘Big Sam’ is favourite to replace Pardew, a deal is still some way off.

Sky sources have suggested Allardyce wants to find out how much he will have to spend in the forthcoming transfer window.

He is also keen to learn more about the management structures at Selhurst Park and how he will work with Parish and the American majority shareholders Josh Harris and David Blitzer.

The former England manager has made it clear he is keen to return to football management in the near future.

Pardew was sacked by Palace on Thursday afternoon, the Selhurst Park club having suffered eight defeats in their last 10 Premier League games.

Allardyce lost the England job in September after just one match in charge.

He confirmed last Friday that he was ready to return to the game, telling beIN Sports: I think I will return probably in the new year if not before, depending on who approaches me.

I don’t think I can leave it where it ended. That is behind me now. That is a very difficult, dark period of my time but, moving on, adversity makes you stronger.

I’m looking forward to the right place for me, whether that is in England or abroad.

The Premier League has been a great challenge for me over many, many years and one I think I’ve managed to meet.

(c) Sky News 2016: Sam Allardyce in Crystal Palace management talks after Pardew sacking

