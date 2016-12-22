Unrest at Swaleside prison involving 60 inmates is now contained to one landing in its A wing, the Prison Service says.

There is an ongoing disturbance at the jail on the Isle of Sheppey in Kent and fires have been lit, according to the Prison Officers Association.

But a Prison Service spokesman said the incident was confined to one landing and the rest of the prison is secure with all prisoners locked in cells.

The specialist ‘Tornado’ squad – trained in advanced control and restraint techniques – has been sent in to help regain control of the 1,100-capacity jail.

:: British prisons: Five major incidents in 12 months

Mike Rolfe, chairman of the Prison Officers Association, told Sky News he had information that over 120 inmates are insecure on that wing – A wing – and around 60 of the prisoners are causing a disturbance.

He said there appeared to be additional issues in other parts of the jail – even though inmates were locked up.

The unrest comes after a riot last week at HMP Birmingham that involved up to 600 prisoners and was described by experts as the worst for 25 years.

Riot officers managed to win back control of the jail after 12 hours of violence in which inmates set fires and stole keys and equipment.

The Swaleside incident is the fourth disturbance at an English prison in less than two months.

On 6 November, 200 inmates went on a rampage at Bedford Prison and a national response unit had to be sent to an incident at HMP Lewes in East Sussex on 29 October.

A murder investigation was also launched in October after an inmate was stabbed to death and two others injured at Pentonville in north London.

POA members held protests outside jails last month after figures showed rising levels of violence.

A damning report this year by the Chief Inspector of Prisons called Swaleside dangerous and said levels of violence were far too high.

Many staff were also demotivated and overwhelmed, with half of the prisoners claiming it was easy or very easy to get drugs.

The Ministry of Justice has announced plans to recruit 2,500 extra prison officers to make jails safer and crack down on the use of drugs and phones, which are increasingly being dropped using drones.

A task force has also been set up to manage down potential flashpoints of unrest.

But the Prison Officers Association says it will be difficult to retain and recruit people given existing levels of pay and conditions inside jails.

It says prisoner officer numbers have fallen by 7,000 since 2010.

The POA’s Mike Rolfe told Sky News: We were warning then it wouldn’t be safe and wouldn’t take long before things started to fall apart and we’re seeing that now.

(c) Sky News 2016: Sixty inmates involved in Swaleside prison incident

Comments

comments