Children in care on the Isle of Wight have been recognised at a special awards ceremony.

The achievement awards – hosted by the Isle of Wight Council – took place at Cowes Yacht Haven and was aimed at celebrating and show-casing their success.

The awards celebrated not only achievements at school, but also overcoming adversity, supporting their siblings or friends, improved attendance, improved behaviour, gaining apprenticeship, and their attitude and effort.

An amazing 136 youngsters aged between 5 – 19 were nominated for an award by their social worker, foster carer or teacher. The lucky 16 winners received a trophy and a gift voucher.

The presentation of the trophies was hosted by Isle of Wight Radio’s very own Paul Topping.

Isle of Wight Council Leader and Executive Member for Children’s Services, Jonathan Bacon, said:

“Children in care often have a difficult or traumatic start to life compared to their peers but these youngsters have proved they have the talent, aptitude and the ability to achieve as well as any one, and these awards are aimed at highlighting their strength in overcoming barriers to achievement. I’m extremely proud of all of them.”

Father Christmas made an early appearance at the awards as did face painters, an owl from the Owl and Monkey Haven, the Elsa and Batman characters and Huxley magician. The youngsters enjoyed a bouncy castle and a disco in return for their success over the past year.

Main picture: (C) Thierry Martinez/Sea & Co

Comments

comments