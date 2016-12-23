The Tunisian who drove a lorry into a busy Berlin Christmas market filmed a video pledging his allegiance to Islamic State.

Anis Amri was killed in a shootout with police in Milan four days after he killed 12 people.

Islamic State’s Amaq propaganda wing released the footage of the 24-year-old’s declaration of support for leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi just hours after Amri was confirmed dead.

It is not clear if the video was taken before or after the attack.

:: How could Berlin attacker cross two borders?

Italian interior minister Marco Minniti said Amri had been identified without a shadow of a doubt.

He was stopped near a train station in the northern Italian city at around 3am (2am UK time) on Friday when he pulled out a gun from his backpack without hesitation and started firing at the officers.

Amri was then shot and killed.

Christian Movio, 35, was shot in the right shoulder by Amri and has had surgery for what doctors called a superficial wound.

His 29-year-old partner, Luca Scata, fatally shot Amri in the chest.

Amri’s mother has said she fears the world will never know why her son carried out the attack.

Nour El Houda Hassani told the Associated Press: Within him is a great secret. They killed him, and buried the secret with him.

A German security official said Amri had been linked to an IS recruitment network allegedly run by Iraqi preacher Ahmad Abdulaziz Abdullah A, or Abu Walaa, who was arrested last month.

A European-wide manhunt was launched for Amri after Monday’s attack, but Milan police said they had no intelligence he was in the city.

He had arrived there just hours earlier after travelling by train from France and through Turin.

Local media said Amri shouted Allahu Akbar (God is Great), during the firefight.

We had no intelligence that he could be in Milan, police chief Antonio De Iesu said.

They had no perception that it could be him otherwise they would have been much more cautious.

He was identified by his fingerprints.

Amri used at least six different names and three nationalities in his previous travels around Europe.

He went to Italy in 2011 and spent time there, including three-and-a-half years in prison for setting fire to a refugee centre.

Amri arrived in Germany late last year and unsuccessfully sought asylum.

He was seen as a potential threat long before the attack this week – and was even kept under covert surveillance for six months.

But authorities failed to deport him because he lacked valid identity papers and Tunisia initially denied he was a citizen.

Amri stayed in Berlin at least for a few hours after the attack, with footage showing him at a mosque in the early hours of Friday.

