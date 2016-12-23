Traffic is moving "remarkably well" on what was expected to be the busiest day over the festive period, the Highways Agency says.

About 12 million cars were forecast to be on UK roads, as people visit relatives, make shopping trips, go on holiday and travel to and from work.

But as the evening rush hour began, the Highways Agency told Sky News it was a case of so far, so good.

The big rush we were expecting hasn’t materialised, said emergency planning manager Frank Bird.

Issues continue on the M48 due to Storm Barbara and parts of the A66, while there are reports that the Port of Felixstowe has had to close due to wind and rain.

Storm Barbara could make travelling hazardous elsewhere, with gusts of 90mph in Scotland on Friday and Christmas Eve.

Highways England has suspended 448 miles of roadworks on motorways and major roads to reduce congestion and 98% of its network will be free from roadworks until 3 January.

The AA’s John Snowling said: With Christmas falling on a weekend, many people will start their break from Friday, but almost a third of our members will be making their journey on Saturday and more than a fifth will be travelling on Christmas Day to visit friends and family.

Rail passengers have been warned to expect disruption over the next week as many services have been cancelled due to engineering work.

No trains will run on Christmas Day and only certain services on Boxing Day.

A number of lines will be closed for an extended period as Network Rail carries out up to 200 improvement projects.

Work on some schemes will start on Christmas Eve to give engineers and maintenance teams four days to complete upgrades before the next working day.

Crossrail work means no trains will operate to or from Paddington between Christmas Eve and Thursday.

Heathrow Express services between Heathrow and Paddington will be suspended for six days and Great Western trains will terminate at Ealing.

Passengers travelling in Manchester and Cardiff will also be among the worst affected by engineering work.

Southern has warned passengers to expect a severely reduced and disrupted service between 31 December and 2 January due to a strike.

At the airports, Friday was predicted to be the busiest day, with Heathrow expecting more than 118,000 departing passengers.

In all, more than 4.5 million people were forecast to be heading abroad between 18 December and 2 January.

(c) Sky News 2016: Big Christmas getaway: So far, so good on the roads

Comments

comments