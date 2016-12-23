Chelsea FC has been cleared of breaking any Premier League rules over its handling of historical sex abuse allegations made by former player Gary Johnson.

The club has apologised profusely to Mr Johnson for the abuse he suffered as a trainee in the 1970s and admitted a confidentiality agreement it asked him to sign in 2014 was inappropriate.

Following a review of Chelsea’s conduct, the Premier League has cleared the London club but requested that it undergoes an audit from an independent safeguarding expert.

In a statement, the Premier League said: The league has no reason to have any concerns about Chelsea’s current provisions in this area but, given the seriousness of these historical allegations, feels that such a review is an appropriate course of action.

It added that it has also requested Chelsea to share details of a review the club has commissioned into historical abuse and how it handled Mr Johnson’s claim.

The 57-year-old said he had been sexually abused by the club’s former chief scout Eddie Heath, who died in the early 1980s.

Mr Johnson joined Chelsea as an 11-year-old in 1970 and claimed he had been groomed from the age of 13 by Heath.

I felt shame, I felt my childhood had been taken away, he told The Daily Mirror.

I spent my late teens in turmoil, absolute turmoil.

Police have revealed that children as young as four are among the potential victims in the football sex abuse scandal.

According to the information gathered by Operation Hydrant – the UK-wide police investigation into non-recent child sexual abuse – there are 429 potential victims.

The number of potential abusers has also almost doubled in recent weeks to 155.

Earlier in December the number stood at 83, according to figures from the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC).

Meanwhile, a confidential hotline received more than 1,700 calls in three weeks after it was set up by the NSPCC and the FA.

