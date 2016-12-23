Christmas Day is set to be unseasonably warm on the Isle of Wight this year.

The Isle of Wight Weather Centre has been monitoring conditions in the run up to the big day.

David Carrington from the Weather Centre said:

“The official Christmas Day forecast is showing warmer temperatures, highs of 14’c – well above average for the time of year. I’m also seeing a very slight chance of rain in the early hours of Christmas Day then later in the afternoon. “Earlier in the week it was forecasting a winter storm (strong winds with some rain), this now seems to of calmed. So, out of a number of possibilities, the current forecast seems to be the most likely! “The chances of the Island seeing a White Christmas is currently standing at a <2% chance of snow and is likely to fall to 0% over the coming days.”

The weather centre will keep updating over the festive period at iwweather.org.uk

