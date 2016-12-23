The Co-op is recalling chocolate Santas after batteries were found inside two of the foil-wrapped figures.

The national recall was announced after the retailer informed the police and Food Standards Agency about the discovery.

The Co-op says it has sold 165,000 of the German-manufactured chocolates, which sell for £1 each.

A Co-op spokesman said: We are concerned about two separate instances of alleged product tampering involving our hollow milk chocolate Santa foil figures, which have been found to contain a small battery inside.

As a result we have begun a UK-wide product recall. Customers with one of these products should not eat it but call our customer relations team for a full refund.

The retailer has said there is no suggestion of blackmail and that it has not been threatened.

