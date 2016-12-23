The Isle of Wight will be hosting two Boxing Day Swims for charity.

The traditional Ventnor Boxing Swim takes place at 12pm.

It’s set to raise money for local charity PATCH – which helps residents of Ventnor who need treatment for cancer to travel to the mainland.

It’s the 36th year the event has taken place and Islanders are encouraged to join in the swim – or stand along the beach and cheer from the sides!

On the opposite side of the Island, the Gurnard Boxing Day Dip enters it’s third year.

It was started by local businessman Spencer Howard after his daughter was diagnosed with leukemia. The event was to raise awareness of some money for the charities Wessex Cancer Trust and Bloodwise – Beating Blood Cancer.

Spencer says it’s not just about raising money – it’s also about bringing people together -and we’re being encouraged to get the Gurnard Green before the 11am start, to join in with some mulled wine and talk with old friends and new.

