Footballer Joey Barton has been charged by the FA for misconduct in relation to betting.

The governing body said Barton is alleged to have placed 1,260 bets over a 10-year period, and he has until 5 January to respond to the charge.

Barton, who signed for Premier League side Burnley until the end of the season earlier this week, is alleged to have placed the bets between 26 March 2006 and 13 May 2016.

The 34-year-old was given a one-match suspension for breaking Scottish Football Association betting rules during his short spell with Rangers.

The midfielder admitted breaching the SFA’s zero-tolerance rules, which forbid players from gambling on games.

Barton is said to have placed 44 bets on games between 1 July 2016 – when his deal with the Scottish Premier League side started – and 15 September.

His Scottish suspension will carry over into his Burnley career.

Barton had his Rangers contract terminated last month, seven weeks after being suspended by the club over a training ground row with his manager and a teammate.

Although the charge comes three days after Burnley signed Barton, it was not announced just because of his return to English football, the Press Association reported.

The FA is believed to have been investigating the matter for the last few months, having received information from a bookmaker.

Given the sheer volume of bets that are alleged to have been placed, the investigation has taken longer than most cases.

Barton could therefore still have been charged by the FA as a free agent.

Burnley said in a statement they were aware of the charge and would be discussing it with Barton.

(c) Sky News 2016: Joey Barton charged by the Football Association over alleged bets

Comments

comments