Police are appealing for information after three replica guns were stolen in a burglary at a shop in Ventnor.

The front window of Sorties in Pier Street was smashed at around 1am on Wednesday (21 December) and the replica guns were taken from a display stand.

Hampshire Constabulary said its looking for two men in connection with this burglary.

One man is described as wearing a blue hoodie and dark coloured trousers, the other as wearing a grey hoodie and light coloured trousers.

A 23-year-old man from Ventnor has been arrested in connection with the burglary. He has been bailed until 20 March.

Details and values of the replica guns are as follows:

• 1869 Colt Peacemaker nickel finish, a non-firing replica but with working mechanism, £84.99 (pictured, left)

• 1862 Remington Navy Pistol, a non-firing replica with authentic working firing mechanism, £54.99 (pictured, centre)

• 1869 Colt Peacemaker black finish, a non-firing replica but with working mechanism, £72.99 (pictured, right)

The three replicas will fire rounds, make a loud bang and produce smoke, but no bullets will come from their barrels.

Detective Constable Lee Parker from Newport CID said:

“This is a rare occurrence and it would appear this shop has been targeted for the items on show in the window. “We are looking to speak to anybody who has been offered these guns for sale or has any information about the burglary itself. “Please call me on 101, quoting 44160479556 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Comments

comments