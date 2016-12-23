President-elect Donald Trump has reportedly spoken of an "arms race", the day after he said he wanted America to increase its nuclear capability.

MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski said that in a phone call with her, Mr Trump commented: Let it be an arms race, because we will outmatch them at every pass and outlast them all.

Responding to those comments, Mr Trump’s press secretary, Sean Spicer, said: Other countries need to be put on notice that he is not going to sit back and allow them to undermine our safety and our sovereignty.

Russian president Vladimir Putin said on Friday that he saw nothing unusual in Mr Trump’s pledge to strengthen America’s nuclear forces.

Mr Putin added: To be honest, I’m a bit surprised by the words of certain other official representatives of the current administration who have for some reason set about proving that the armed forces of the United States are the most powerful in the world.

No-one disputed that.

If anyone is unleashing an arms race it’s not us … We will never spend resources on an arms race that we can’t afford.

Speaking at his annual end-of-year news conference, the Russian leader also said that Mr Trump had won the American presidency because he precisely felt the mood of society.

Nobody believed that he would win except us, he added.

He also hinted at a possible trip to Washington. If Trump invites me to travel to the United States, I will of course go, the RIA news agency quoted Mr Putin as saying.

(I expect) a change in our relations and a return to normal inter-governmental interaction in order to resolve the problems that face our country and the world, in the first instance in the areas of security and economic development, Mr Putin reportedly added.

Mr Putin’s country has been accused of meddling in the US presidential election.

But he suggested that the Obama administration, and the Democrats in general, had sought to blame recent misfortunes on external factors, such as Russia.

They are losing on all fronts and are looking for the guilty party on the side, he said.

That’s beneath their dignity. You have to lose with dignity.

Quizzed about some Americans’ apparent support for him, he said: I don’t put it down to me, the fact that a large part of Republican voters support the Russian president.

It means that a large part of the American people have the same idea of how the world should be, of our common dangers and problems.

Mr Putin told reporters: It’s good that there are people that sympathise with us in our concept of traditional values.

The killing of Russia’s ambassador to Turkey, earlier this week, was an attack on Russia-Turkey relations, he said.

But Mr Putin added the attack would not damage co-operation between the two countries.

Asked about the situation in Syria, he said: The next stage should be a ceasefire on the entire territory of Syria and the launch of talks on a political settlement.

Discussing how this might come about, Mr Putin said the Turkish and Iranian leaders had agreed that such talks should be held in the capital of Kazakhstan, Astana.

Other countries in the region such as Saudi Arabia could contribute, he added, while the United States was welcome to get involved.

