A search has been called off for a British woman believed to have fallen overboard from the Queen Mary 2 cruise ship.

The missing passenger is believed to be a 74-year-old woman on a tour which left New York on Thursday bound for the Caribbean.

The Queen Mary 2, the flagship of the Cunard company, was retracing its course in an effort to find the missing passenger after starting the search at first light.

A plane and helicopter from the US Coast Guard were also involved.

The £700m ship was about 100 nautical miles south of Atlantic City in New Jersey when the alarm was raised.

A spokesperson for Cunard said: It is with sadness we can confirm that after a comprehensive search, working with all relevant authorities, Queen Mary 2 has halted the search for a missing guest, presumed overboard.

The ship left New York yesterday, December 22, on a 12 night Caribbean itinerary. Cunard’s Care team is offering every support to the family.

