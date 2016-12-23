The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is investigating 28 Russian athletes from the Winter Olympics of 2014 in Sochi.

The inquiry concerns the possible manipulation of urine samples and, if found guilty, the athletes face disciplinary proceedings, the IOC said.

The move comes after the publication earlier this month of the second and final part of the World Anti-Doping Agency’s independent McLaren report into Russian doping.

The report found more than 1,000 Russian competitors in more than 30 sports were involved in an institutional conspiracy to hide positive drug tests over a five-year period.

In the case of the 28 athletes being investigated, there was evidence of manipulation of one or more of their urine samples collected at the 2014 Sochi Games for doping tests, it said.

While the 28 cases were not considered positive doping tests in themselves, the manipulation of the samples themselves could lead to an Anti-Doping Rule Violation and sanctions, it added.

Six of the athletes are cross-country skiers who have already been suspended by the International Ski Federation.

IOC president Thomas Bach said: This is the immediate follow-up to Professor (Richard) McLaren’s Report.

The IOC will go beyond the findings of the (McLaren) report by re-analysing all the samples of all the Russian athletes who participated in the Olympic Winter Games Sochi 2014 as well as all those who participated in the Olympic Games London 2012.

The investigation could lead to calls for Russian athletes from the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

