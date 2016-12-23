THE PAPERS’ TOP STORIES

:: The i

Berlin lorry attack suspect Anis Amri was shot dead in Milan by a ‘rookie’ policeman who stopped him for a routine check.

:: The Daily Telegraph

Politicians and counter-terrorism experts have warned that Europe’s open borders are putting security at risk.

:: Daily Express

Nigel Farage says Amri’s journey from Germany through France to Italy highlights the ‘risk of public safety’ from the Schengen zone.

:: The Guardian

Authorities are facing tough questions about how Amri was able to travel hundreds of miles on public transport before being caught.

:: Financial Times

Barclays has refused to pay a multi-billion dollar settlement for allegedly fuelling the 2008 financial crisis by mis-selling toxic mortgage securities.

:: The Times

In an effort to stop terrorists and potential money launderers, British banks have blacklisted many honest people.

:: Daily Mail

Health chiefs have told unwell people to shut themselves away over Christmas so they don’t spread germs and put pressure on A&E units.

:: Daily Mirror

The Co-op has recalled thousands of chocolate Santas after batteries were found inside two of the figures.

:: Daily Star

Bargain hunters are set to spend a billion pounds on Christmas Eve as Britain’s shops cut prices by more than 50%.

:: The Sun

The paper has a similar story, calling it Manic Manday as men rush out to buy last-minute presents.

