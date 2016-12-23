THE PAPERS’ TOP STORIES
THE PAPERS’ TOP STORIES
:: The i
Berlin lorry attack suspect Anis Amri was shot dead in Milan by a ‘rookie’ policeman who stopped him for a routine check.
:: The Daily Telegraph
Politicians and counter-terrorism experts have warned that Europe’s open borders are putting security at risk.
:: Daily Express
Nigel Farage says Amri’s journey from Germany through France to Italy highlights the ‘risk of public safety’ from the Schengen zone.
:: The Guardian
Authorities are facing tough questions about how Amri was able to travel hundreds of miles on public transport before being caught.
:: Financial Times
Barclays has refused to pay a multi-billion dollar settlement for allegedly fuelling the 2008 financial crisis by mis-selling toxic mortgage securities.
:: The Times
In an effort to stop terrorists and potential money launderers, British banks have blacklisted many honest people.
:: Daily Mail
Health chiefs have told unwell people to shut themselves away over Christmas so they don’t spread germs and put pressure on A&E units.
:: Daily Mirror
The Co-op has recalled thousands of chocolate Santas after batteries were found inside two of the figures.
:: Daily Star
Bargain hunters are set to spend a billion pounds on Christmas Eve as Britain’s shops cut prices by more than 50%.
:: The Sun
The paper has a similar story, calling it Manic Manday as men rush out to buy last-minute presents.
:: Watch the Press Preview on Sky News every evening at 10.30pm and 11.30pm.
(c) Sky News 2016: Saturday’s national newspaper front pages