Storm Barbara has started to batter parts of the UK with gusts of more than 70mph.

The storm is expected to last through Christmas Eve, with northern Scotland bearing the brunt.

Gusts reached almost 120mph on the summit of Cairn Gorm in the Highlands on Friday, while in Anglesey in Wales speeds of 75mph were recorded.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) has had to restore power to 14,855 homes since midday – with 445 customers still without a supply as of 6pm.

Some 600 staff are on stand-by in case of further cuts.

Pockets of Northern Ireland, North Wales and the north of England are also due to feel the force of Barbara.

The Met Office tweeted: #stormBarbara is already making its presence felt with gusts over 70 mph.

Barbara will be followed almost immediately by Storm Conor, which is likely to hit late on Christmas Day and last through Boxing Day.

The Met Office has issued an amber be prepared wind warning for northern and western parts of Scotland for this evening and overnight into Christmas Eve. Winds could reach 90mph in lower levels.

:: Travel and transport updates

Two separate yellow be aware wind warnings are also in place, while flood alerts have been issued for the Highlands and Western Isles, as well as Skye and the Scottish Borders.

In the Highlands more than 100 schools and nurseries remained closed on what was supposed to be the last day of term.

ScotRail has cancelled a small number of trains and put speed restrictions in place.

Ferry services to the Northern and Western Isles have also been cancelled.

Scotland’s transport minister Humza Yousaf said: The safety of the travelling public is our main concern and services will run where possible, but planning in advance is essential and people should leave plenty of time for journeys and consider the conditions when they travel.

South of the border, councils were said to be ready for any harsh weather.

Environment spokesman Martin Tett said: Councils are fully prepared to protect residents and minimise disruption caused by Storm Barbara and other potential bad weather such as snow and flooding.

Storm Barbara’s arrival comes on what was expected to be the busiest day for traffic over the festive period.

Some 12 million cars were expected on the roads on Friday – though the Highways Agency said traffic was flowing remarkably well during the evening rush hour.

