Vogue Italia editor-in-chief Franca Sozzani has died at the age of 66 in Milan after a year-long illness.

Madonna, Kanye West and Victoria Beckham were among the stars paying tribute to Ms Sozzani, who ran the magazine for 28 years.

Its website featured a page of her best-known quotes, including: You can never be overdressed or overeducated.

Ms Sozzani died on Thursday with her son Francesco by her side, said Jonathan Newhouse, the chairman of Conde Nast International, which owns Vogue.

Franca was one of the greatest editors who ever made a magazine, Mr Newhouse said in a note to the Conde Nast team.

She made Italian Vogue a powerful and influential voice in the worlds of fashion and photography by publishing groundbreaking photography and journalism.

Ms Sozzani was also known for supporting humanitarian causes and served as the United Nations ambassador to fashion in recent years.

US Vogue editor Anna Wintour wrote a lengthy tribute to Ms Sozzani on Vogue’s website, saying: In private, Franca was warm, clever, funny, and someone who could give the Sphinx a run for its money when it comes to keeping a confidence.

Madonna posted a photo of the editor on Instagram with the caption: R.I.P. Franca Sozzani!! A trail blazer and a True Rebel! You are loved and adored by so many! We will miss you. Respect and admiration!!

West, who only recently returned to Twitter following a spell in hospital, wrote: Franca Sozzani was always so nice and sincere. You will be deeply missed.

Beckham posted a picture of herself with Sozzani on Instagram with the caption: I had the privilege of spending time with Franca over the years. Not enough time as it now so sadly transpires.

Whenever I was with her I was mesmerised by her strength of character, her charitable work, her creative vision. She encouraged me and inspired me whenever we spoke. What a legacy she leaves behind. [email protected]

Designer Marc Jacobs also tweeted: RIP #FrancaSozzani. Her incredible contribution to fashion will be missed while rapper A AP Rocky wrote: Fashion lost a legend today, love to my brother Francesco and his family, I hope my words can make a slight difference, RIP Franca Sozzani.

