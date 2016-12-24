A man who has been homeless for 14 years, including on the Isle of Wight, finally has the keys to a static caravan thanks to the Pop-Up Soup Kitchen, this Christmas Eve.

For Eli, his new home on farmland is ” the best Christmas present ever” after the shelter he was living in was destroyed by a fire.

The Pop-Up Soup Kitchen says it worked with volunteers, including from the Salvation Army, to provide shelter and to kit it out.

Food, including a fresh chicken, Christmas cake and mince pies, has also been provided.

