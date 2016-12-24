The Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall has lost her baby, a spokeswoman for her and her husband has said.

The couple announced they were expecting their second child at the end of last month.

The spokeswoman did not provide details of the circumstances surrounding the loss, but Zara, 35, is not believed to be in any medical danger.

Very sadly, Zara and Mike Tindall have lost their baby. At this difficult time, we ask that everyone respects their privacy, the spokeswoman said.

The baby, due around late spring, would have been the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh’s sixth great grandchild.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the private matter.

Zara, an equestrian champion and Olympian, and former England rugby player Tindall already have a daughter Mia, who is nearly three.

Zara competed in the 2012 Olympics in London and went on to win a silver medal in the team eventing.

In 2006 she was voted BBC Sports Personality of the Year after winning the Eventing World Championship that year.

The daughter of Princess Anne, Zara does not have a royal title as she was born down the female line. Her father is believed to have turned one down when he married Anne.

Zara is expected to spend Christmas convalescing with her family at their home on Gatcombe Park country estate in Gloucestershire, the residence of her mother.

