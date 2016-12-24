A bank robber disguised himself as Santa Claus, handing staff candy canes and wishing them a merry Christmas before demanding cash.

The bad Santa, described as black and 5ft 9ins tall, walked into Memphis City Employee Credit Union on Wednesday morning, police said.

He handed candy canes to several employees and customers and wished them a merry Christmas.

Then he handed a note to the bank teller demanding money.

He walked out of the bank, sparking a police hunt.

Officers did not say how much money had been taken but no arrests have been made.

(c) Sky News 2016: Santa bank robber hands out candy canes before demanding money

Comments

comments