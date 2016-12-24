Theresa May draws on her Christian faith and upbringing as a vicar’s daughter in a Christmas message that is more religious than many of those of her predecessors as Prime Minister.

In her first as PM, she speaks about the meaning of the birth of Christ and of growing up in a vicarage, in contrast with the Christmas messages of Jeremy Corbyn and Tim Farron, which are more political.

Although Tony Blair had a strong Christian faith, Gordon Brown was the son of the Manse and David Cameron said he was a member of the Church of England, Mrs May is the most religious recent PM.

On the vote to leave the European Union, she says it is important for the country to come together.

As we leave the European Union we must seize an historic opportunity to forge a bold new role for ourselves in the world and to unite our country as we move forward into the future, Mrs May says.

And, with our international partners, we must work together to promote trade, increase prosperity and face the challenges to peace and security around the world.

In the religious part of her message, the PM says: As we gather with our friends and families at this time of year we proudly celebrate the birth of Christ and the message of forgiveness, love and hope that he brings.

We also think of Christians in other parts of the world who face persecution this Christmas and re-affirm our determination to stand up for the freedom of people of all religions to practise their beliefs in peace and safety.

The PM names the Queen’s 90th birthday and the Olympic and Paralympic Games as highlights of 2016, though she does not mention the doping scandals that have tainted this year’s games and those of London 2012.

In a separate message to the Armed Forces, she hints she will back soldiers against moves to charge them over the deaths of IRA leaders in the early 1970s.

In his very political Christmas message, Mr Corbyn says for some Christmas is a time of increased loneliness and despair.

He also speaks of a visit he made to homelessness charity Centrepoint and says in the sixth richest country in the world no-one should be on the streets in the first place.

Meanwhile, Liberal Democrat Tim Farron filmed his Christmas message at a child refugee centre in Paris to highlight the plight of unaccompanied children in mainland Europe.

Mr Farron says of children he met just before Christmas: They are fleeing torture and have seen some terrible things.

This year’s least festive message comes from the Green Party, whose co-leader Jonathan Bartley appears in a video alongside co-leader Caroline Lucas and says: Let’s be honest, 2016 has been s***.

Refugees drowning. The far-right rising. The EU referendum campaign. Trump. And the hottest year on record.

But Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has done his best to cheer everyone up in the season of goodwill in an upbeat Christmas message.

He says: In case you are feeling too downcast this Christmas, don’t forget that overall the people of this planet are living longer, they are living in better health, they are better educated than ever before, particularly women.

In his first message as UKIP leader Paul Nuttall called for faster progress on Brexit and threatened woe betide any politician who stood in the way of leaving the EU.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland’s First Minister Arlene Foster also paid tribute to the men and women in uniform, saying: May we keep them in our prayers and they keep us safe.

We can be thankful that our country is far better than the one we had: bombs, shootings and gut-wrenching scenes are no longer part of our everyday life.

And, although there are some who would like to see us revert to the ‘bad days’, they won’t succeed.

Neither will I stand back and let anyone re-write the past, particularly for our victim community.

