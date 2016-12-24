A man and a woman have been charged with terrorism offences, following their arrest earlier this month.

Munir Hassan Mohammed, 35, of Leopold Street, Derby, and Rowaida El Hassan, 32, of Willesden Lane, London, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday morning.

Mohammed is charged with engaging in the preparation of an act of terrorism, being a member of Islamic State and possessing a record of how to build an explosive device inside a mobile phone.

He also faces a charge of dissemination of terrorist material.

El Hassan is charged with engaging in the preparation of an act of terrorism and possessing instructions on how to build an explosive device inside a mobile phone.

Both have been remanded in custody.

They were among six people arrested in Derby, Burton on Trent and London on 12 December.

The other four have been released without charge, with police saying: Extensive enquiries have satisfied the investigation that there are no grounds to charge those released with any terrorism offences.

